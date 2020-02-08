LiteCoin Ultra Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,956.00 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $3,956.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,003.96 or 2.03450242 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024941 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000357 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

