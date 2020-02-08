Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Littelfuse accounts for about 1.1% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.86% of Littelfuse worth $40,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 548,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,185,000 after purchasing an additional 125,376 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 314,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 180,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 108,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 75,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $36,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,269.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,735 shares of company stock worth $13,291,867 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

LFUS traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.09. The stock had a trading volume of 120,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,356. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.80 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.81.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

