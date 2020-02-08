LockTrip (LOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.77 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00005282 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $7.77 million and $26,941.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012564 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Gatecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

