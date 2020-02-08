Loki (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.40

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00004073 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a market cap of $18.43 million and approximately $102,114.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,847.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.26 or 0.02263834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.35 or 0.04525865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00781679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00823527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00118660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009483 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00026546 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00715699 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,761,360 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

