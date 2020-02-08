Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the building manufacturing company on Monday, March 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. 1,030,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,585. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.44. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $32.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $109,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $299,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.