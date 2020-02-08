Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $15.20 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,887.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,813.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,055.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

