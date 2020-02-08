Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $24.17 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.0% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

