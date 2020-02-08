Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Shares of LOW opened at $121.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

