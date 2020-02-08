LRM Coin (LRM) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, LRM Coin has traded 44.6% higher against the US dollar. One LRM Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Escodex. LRM Coin has a market cap of $980.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.25 or 0.03438429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00219413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00130263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LRM Coin

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin. LRM Coin’s official website is lrmcoin.com.

LRM Coin Coin Trading

LRM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, STEX, Escodex, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LRM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LRM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

