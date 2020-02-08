LUNA (LUNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.04 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinone, GDAC and Bitrue.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUNA is terra.money. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, KuCoin, Upbit, GDAC, Coinone, GOPAX and Bitrue. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

