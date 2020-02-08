Lunyr Market Capitalization Hits $2.58 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Lunyr has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00011317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Binance, YoBit and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lunyr

Lunyr was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, HitBTC, Binance, Upbit, BigONE, YoBit, Bittrex, Liqui and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

