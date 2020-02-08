LUXCoin (LUX) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $812,342.00 and $15,736.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

