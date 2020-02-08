LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.26% from the stock’s current price.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of LYFT to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of LYFT from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LYFT has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47.

In other LYFT news, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $1,702,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $770,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,342.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in LYFT by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in LYFT by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in LYFT by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in LYFT by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

