Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.52 EPS

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52, Briefing.com reports. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Madison Square Garden’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MSG traded down $4.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.36. The stock had a trading volume of 664,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,885. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -190.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Madison Square Garden has a 12 month low of $247.57 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.67.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

