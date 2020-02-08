Maecenas (ART) Price Reaches $0.0337 on Top Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Maecenas token can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded up 52.3% against the US dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $3,035.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas’ genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

