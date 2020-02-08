Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce $83.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.90 million and the lowest is $83.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $72.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $318.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.70 million to $318.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $351.95 million, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $359.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.05 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.41%.

MGIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.83. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 19,578 shares during the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.