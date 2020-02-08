Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) will post sales of $244.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $238.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $255.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $951.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $945.21 million to $962.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $941.50 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $471,481.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,073.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $573,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,199 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,677,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,837,000 after buying an additional 2,827,137 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,963,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 425.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 660,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,859,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,779,000 after purchasing an additional 336,916 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

