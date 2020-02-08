MAI Capital Management Acquires 4,012 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 34.3% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.8% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $1,362,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $257.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.52. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.