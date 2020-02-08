MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 504 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 33.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,479.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,416.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1,286.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

