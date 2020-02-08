Maker (MKR) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.18 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Maker has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Maker has a market cap of $575.21 million and $6.18 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $582.25 or 0.05889642 BTC on exchanges including OasisDEX, GOPAX, CoinMex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000601 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024273 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038772 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010241 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 987,912 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, DDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bibox, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Ethfinex, IDEX, BitMart, Gate.io, OKEx, Kyber Network, CoinMex, Radar Relay and OasisDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.