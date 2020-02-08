Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $366.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) to announce $366.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $349.30 million to $376.20 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $418.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Manitowoc.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MTW. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 186,070 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 171,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 55,041 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.