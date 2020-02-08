Manna Market Capitalization Achieves $535,891.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 148.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Manna has a total market cap of $535,891.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded 177.9% higher against the US dollar. One Manna coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002144 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000240 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,403.48 or 0.95491481 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Manna

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,616,680 coins and its circulating supply is 651,791,884 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

