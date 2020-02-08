MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will announce $15.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.40 million. MannKind reported sales of $16.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $62.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.37 million to $64.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $73.67 million, with estimates ranging from $67.38 million to $91.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after buying an additional 1,189,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,827,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 526,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MannKind by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 90,583 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,187,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 983,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MannKind by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,943,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 53,850 shares in the last quarter. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNKD opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.46. MannKind has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

