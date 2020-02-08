Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,352 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.34% of Mantech International worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mantech International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mantech International by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,501 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mantech International by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 27,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Mantech International by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mantech International alerts:

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $728,820.00. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. Mantech International Corp has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.