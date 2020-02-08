MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MARKS & SPENCER/S earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,602. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74.

MAKSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

