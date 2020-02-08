Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) will post sales of $207.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.80 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $199.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $882.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $871.40 million to $893.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $925.60 million, with estimates ranging from $905.30 million to $945.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

MRTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.42. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 1,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Marten Transport by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

