MarteXcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $23,893.00 (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Braziliex. Over the last week, MarteXcoin has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. MarteXcoin has a market cap of $23,893.00 and $12.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026341 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007772 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004127 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006204 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin (MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,903,970 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org. MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarteXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

