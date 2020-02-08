Martin Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,666 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.6% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPM stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.49. The company has a market cap of $431.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.