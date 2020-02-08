MassGrid One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, QBTC and ChaoEX. During the last seven days, MassGrid has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $602,610.00 and $1.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MassGrid alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,825.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.00 or 0.02266021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.26 or 0.04524471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00782358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00822662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00118766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009489 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026470 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00721225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MassGrid Profile

MassGrid is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,926,117 coins and its circulating supply is 76,534,817 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MassGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MassGrid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.