MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,154 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of MasTec worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $73.71.

A number of analysts have commented on MTZ shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.