Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading 32.2% Higher Over Last Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $546,330.00 and $122,386.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.45 or 0.02254797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00117724 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010144 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

