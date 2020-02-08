Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stake Decreased by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,031 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 7.9% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,623 shares of company stock valued at $128,462,192 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $327.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $335.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

