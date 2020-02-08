Matrix AI Network (MAN) One Day Volume Hits $1.20 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, HADAX, Gate.io and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and $1.20 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00784281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000352 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 636,053,415 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,905,401 tokens. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, LBank, CoinEgg, DDEX, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

