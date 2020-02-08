Maverick Chain (MVC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $645.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $347,218.00 and $645.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.89 or 0.03433484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00220475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034826 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00130441 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

