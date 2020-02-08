Maxcoin (MAX) Achieves Market Cap of $216,160.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $216,160.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.01272979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00046338 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022418 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00208523 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002145 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00062483 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004080 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

