Maximine Coin (MXM) Price Reaches $0.0471 on Top Exchanges

Maximine Coin (CURRENCY:MXM) traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Maximine Coin has a market cap of $77.62 million and approximately $892.00 worth of Maximine Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maximine Coin has traded up 90.5% against the US dollar. One Maximine Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and Rfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maximine Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $338.09 or 0.03431220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00130517 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Maximine Coin Token Profile

Maximine Coin’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,649,000,000 tokens. Maximine Coin’s official Twitter account is @maximinecoin. Maximine Coin’s official website is maximine.io. The Reddit community for Maximine Coin is /r/maximine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maximine Coin Token Trading

Maximine Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maximine Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maximine Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maximine Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maximine Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maximine Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.