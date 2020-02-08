MB8 Coin (MB8) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,678.00

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded up 84.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. One MB8 Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and WhiteBit. MB8 Coin has a market cap of $2.39 million and $11,678.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MB8 Coin has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MB8 Coin alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043416 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00064335 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MB8 Coin Coin Profile

MB8 is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 160,210,552 coins. MB8 Coin’s official website is mb8coin.io. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MB8 Coin

MB8 Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and WhiteBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MB8 Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MB8 Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MB8 Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MB8 Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.