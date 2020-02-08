MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $28,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $163.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.46. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $124.11 and a 12-month high of $174.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

