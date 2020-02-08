McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

In other McDermott International news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of McDermott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDermott International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 873.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44,173 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDermott International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in McDermott International during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in McDermott International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDR opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. McDermott International has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $127.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

