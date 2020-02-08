Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.9% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 27.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 30.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 58,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 13.7% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

