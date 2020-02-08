Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Chevron comprises approximately 0.7% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX opened at $108.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average of $118.06. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 75.92%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.