Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post $316.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.32 million and the highest is $321.38 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $180.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 145,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

