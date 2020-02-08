MedicCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $33,357.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $33,357.00 and $2,227.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000286 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

