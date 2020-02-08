MediShares Market Capitalization Tops $3.34 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One MediShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $295,505.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.19 or 0.03324528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00223026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00032939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00129535 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

