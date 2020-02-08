MediShares (MDS) Market Capitalization Tops $4.63 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, MediShares has traded 69% higher against the dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and $1.73 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MediShares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.