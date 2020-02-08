Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEET shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Meet Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:MEET opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $428.82 million, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. Meet Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meet Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meet Group news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Meet Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the third quarter worth $151,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

