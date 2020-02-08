Megacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $72,312.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $72,312.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,464,894 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

