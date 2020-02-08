Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have commented on MLNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Melinta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLNT opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Melinta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($13.12). The business had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.29% and a negative net margin of 393.39%. Analysts anticipate that Melinta Therapeutics will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 97.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 442,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 218,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 80.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 240,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.