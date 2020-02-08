Melon (MLN) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Melon has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $99,009.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can currently be purchased for $5.65 or 0.00057013 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, IDEX and Bitsane. In the last week, Melon has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.17 or 0.03548287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00222772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034405 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00130053 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bitsane, Bittrex, Liqui, Kraken and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

