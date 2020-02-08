Memetic / PepeCoin Price Hits $0.0166 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $494,856.00 and $471.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.27 or 0.01273397 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018286 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004043 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000847 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

